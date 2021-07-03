Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers learn about IEDs at IS 21 [Image 3 of 11]

    U.S. Army Soldiers learn about IEDs at IS 21

    QATAR

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan, walk a simulated improvised explosive device situational exercise lane, March 7, 2021, during an IED identification class near Doha, Qatar. The 318th Chemical Company out of Birmingham, Alabama, trained with other U.S. forces during U.S. Central Command’s exercise Invincible Sentry. The annual bilateral exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and regional security in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 06:03
    Photo ID: 6578864
    VIRIN: 210307-Z-XZ333-2010
    Resolution: 5172x3036
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers learn about IEDs at IS 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Qatar
    #CENTCOM
    #CBRN
    #USSOCCENT
    #TaskForceSpartan
    #318thChem
    #InSen21
    #USEMBASSYQatar

