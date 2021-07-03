U.S. Army Soldiers learn about IEDs at IS 21

U.S. Army Soldiers from 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan, inspect a simulated improvised explosive device with an Explosive Ordinance Disposal training instructor, March 7, 2021, during an IED identification class near Doha, Qatar. The 318th Chemical Company out of Birmingham, Alabama, trained with other U.S. forces during U.S. Central Command’s exercise Invincible Sentry. The annual bilateral exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and regional security in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan)

