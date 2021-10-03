Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces

Qatari soldiers learn about U.S. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense techniques from U.S. Army Soldiers from 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan, March 10, 2021, at the Qatari Joint Special Forces Compound in Qatar. The 318th Chemical Company was in Qatar to assist in training for exercise Invincible Sentry, U.S. Central Command’s annual bilateral exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and regional security in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan)

