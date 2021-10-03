U.S. Army Spc. Brittany Stewart, 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan, teaches a class on how to properly decontaminate the M50 Gas Mask with the help of a linguist to Qatari soldiers, March 10, 2021, at the Qatari Joint Special Forces Compound in Qatar. The 318th Chemical Company was in Qatar to assist in training for exercise Invincible Sentry, U.S. Central Command’s annual bilateral exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and regional security in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 04:56 Photo ID: 6578850 VIRIN: 210310-Z-XZ333-1002 Resolution: 5364x3468 Size: 2.71 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.