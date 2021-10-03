Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces [Image 1 of 5]

    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces

    QATAR

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Spc. Brittany Stewart, 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan, teaches a class on how to properly decontaminate the M50 Gas Mask with the help of a linguist to Qatari soldiers, March 10, 2021, at the Qatari Joint Special Forces Compound in Qatar. The 318th Chemical Company was in Qatar to assist in training for exercise Invincible Sentry, U.S. Central Command’s annual bilateral exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and regional security in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

