Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces

A U.S. Army Soldier from the 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan, teaches a class with the help of a linguist on site sampling techniques during Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear training given to Qatari soldiers, March 10, 2021, in Qatar during exercise Invincible Sentry. The 318th Chemical Company, out of Birmingham, Alabama, used a variety of sampling equipment to teach the class, to include; the MultiRAE Pro, the Joint Chemical Agent Detector, and the IdentiFINDER R400, which all test for a variety of chemical, biological, and radiological contaminants. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan)

