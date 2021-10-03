Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces [Image 4 of 5]

    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces

    QATAR

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    A U.S. Army Soldier from the 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan, teaches a class with the help of a linguist on site sampling techniques during Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear training given to Qatari soldiers, March 10, 2021, in Qatar during exercise Invincible Sentry. The 318th Chemical Company, out of Birmingham, Alabama, used a variety of sampling equipment to teach the class, to include; the MultiRAE Pro, the Joint Chemical Agent Detector, and the IdentiFINDER R400, which all test for a variety of chemical, biological, and radiological contaminants. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 04:57
    Photo ID: 6578853
    VIRIN: 210310-Z-XZ333-1028
    Resolution: 5472x3408
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces
    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces
    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces
    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces
    Invincible Sentry 21; U.S. Army Soldiers train with Qatari forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Qatar
    #CENTCOM
    #CBRN
    #USSOCCENT
    #TaskForceSpartan
    #318thChem
    #InSen21
    #USEMBASSYQatar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT