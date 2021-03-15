USS Essex First Ship to Participate in CREW

SAN DIEGO (March 15, 2021) Lt. Xavier Pierce from Reaford, N.C., puts on a health-monitoring ring as part of the Crew Readiness, Endurance, and Watch Standing (CREW) study aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

