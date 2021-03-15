Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 00:25 Photo ID: 6578723 VIRIN: 210315-N-KF697-2059 Resolution: 4522x3010 Size: 866.26 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Essex First Ship to Participate in CREW [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.