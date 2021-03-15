Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex First Ship to Participate in CREW [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Essex First Ship to Participate in CREW

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (March 15, 2021) Lt. Xavier Pierce from Reaford, N.C., puts on a health-monitoring ring a part of the Crew Readiness, Endurance, and Watch Standing (CREW) study aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 00:25
    Photo ID: 6578723
    VIRIN: 210315-N-KF697-2059
    Resolution: 4522x3010
    Size: 866.26 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex First Ship to Participate in CREW [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Essex first ship to participate in the Crew Readiness, Endurance, and Watchstanding Study

    TAGS

    USS ESSEX
    CREW

