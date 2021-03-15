SAN DIEGO (March 15, 2021) Lt. Xavier Pierce from Reaford, N.C., puts on a health-monitoring ring a part of the Crew Readiness, Endurance, and Watch Standing (CREW) study aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 00:25
|Photo ID:
|6578723
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-KF697-2059
|Resolution:
|4522x3010
|Size:
|866.26 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex First Ship to Participate in CREW [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Essex first ship to participate in the Crew Readiness, Endurance, and Watchstanding Study
LEAVE A COMMENT