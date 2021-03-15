SAN DIEGO (March 15, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Roberto Johnson, from Orlando, Fla., wears a ring a part of the Crew Readiness, Endurance, and Watch Standing (CREW) study aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 00:25
|Photo ID:
|6578721
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-KF697-2079
|Resolution:
|4330x2882
|Size:
|788.76 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Essex First Ship to Participate in CREW [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Essex first ship to participate in the Crew Readiness, Endurance, and Watchstanding Study
