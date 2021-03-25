‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers fire 81 mm mortars at JBER

Army Spc. Ian Padro, an mortarman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, carries an 81 mm mortar tube to a firing point while conducting live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2021. The Soldiers honed their crew served weapon skills by conducting fire missions, in winter conditions, utilizing the M252 81 mm mortar system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

