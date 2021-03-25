Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers fire 81 mm mortars at JBER [Image 15 of 17]

    ‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers fire 81 mm mortars at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Army mortarmen assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, operate the M252 81 mm mortar system during live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2021. The Soldiers honed their crew served weapon skills by conducting fire missions in winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    This work, ‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers fire 81 mm mortars at JBER [Image 17 of 17], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Arctic
    81 mm mortar
    Indirect Fire Infantryman
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

