‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers fire 81 mm mortars at JBER

Army mortarmen assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, work together to transport a M252 81 mm mortar system and ammunition through deep snow while moving to their firing point during live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 25, 2021. The Soldiers honed their crew served weapon skills by conducting fire missions in winter conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

