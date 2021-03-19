A volunteer uses a paint gun to spray paint a pair of boots teal March 19 at Fort Carson to prepare for a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month display. Volunteers painted shoes donated by the Fort Carson community teal, the color nationally associated with sexual assault. (Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 18:29 Photo ID: 6578482 VIRIN: 210319-A-JZ147-244 Resolution: 2864x2161 Size: 372.4 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month: Forces come together for a cause [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.