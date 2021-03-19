A volunteer uses a paint gun to spray paint a pair of boots teal March 19 at Fort Carson to prepare for a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month display. Volunteers painted shoes donated by the Fort Carson community teal, the color nationally associated with sexual assault. (Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 18:29
|Photo ID:
|6578482
|VIRIN:
|210319-A-JZ147-244
|Resolution:
|2864x2161
|Size:
|372.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month: Forces come together for a cause [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month: Forces come together for a cause
LEAVE A COMMENT