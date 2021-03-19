Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month: Forces come together for a cause [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A pile of shoes sits on the floor waiting to be painted teal by Soldiers, Airmen and Space Force Guardians March 19 at Fort Carson in preparation for a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month display. (Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 18:29
    Photo ID: 6578480
    VIRIN: 210319-A-JZ147-124
    Resolution: 3475x2317
    Size: 445.84 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    This work, Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month: Forces come together for a cause [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

