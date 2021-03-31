Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month: Forces come together for a cause

Photo By Capt. Jason Elmore | A volunteer uses a paint gun to spray paint a pair of boots teal March 19 at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jason Elmore | A volunteer uses a paint gun to spray paint a pair of boots teal March 19 at Fort Carson to prepare for a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month display. Volunteers painted shoes donated by the Fort Carson community teal, the color nationally associated with sexual assault. (Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colorado-- Airmen, Guardians and Soldiers from across Colorado Springs, came together March 19 at Fort Carson to prepare the brigade’s annual Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Teal Shoe display.



The joint effort to bring the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s display to life is designed to bring awareness of Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month.



“We are setting up 2nd SBCT’s Teal Shoe display, which will be posted around (the 4th Infantry Division) throughout the month of April,” said Army Sgt. 1st Class William Rastellini, sexual assault response coordinator with 4th Inf. Div.



The brigade worked alongside Airmen and Guardians stationed at Schriever Air Force Base, which highlighted the joint effort to reduce and eliminate sexual assault from the ranks.



“I was approached by (Rastellini’s) wife with an opportunity to help get some shoes for the event,” said Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eddie Roden Jr., first sergeant with 50th Mission Support Group, Schriever Air Force Base. “We are grateful for the opportunity to help organize on our side and help move the movement forward.”



The Soldiers with 2nd SBCT took charge of the project, which symbolically displayed the number of reported cases (restricted and unrestricted) in the past year by painting shoes donated by the Fort Carson community teal, the color nationally associated with sexual assault.



“When I first walked in, I saw all the shoes. Everything from combat boots to running shoes to flats, to Converse, to high heels,” Roden said. “It just goes to show you that sexual assault is not dependent on what you are wearing or what you are doing, it can happen to anybody. We are all affected.”



Rastellini hopes the message hits home, he said.



“The message we are trying to share with Fort Carson is, ‘what are you doing to ensure that your shoes are not out here and what prevention are we getting after — instead of being reactive,’” said Rastellini.



The display is scheduled to appear around various 4th Inf. Div. areas.

• April 1-5: 2nd SBCT Warfighter Ivy Warrior Restaurant

• April 6-7: 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

• April 8-11: Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

• April 12-13: 4th Combat Aviation Brigade

• April 14-18: Division Artillery

• April 20-21: 4th Sustainment Brigade

• April 22: 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

• April 28-30: 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade