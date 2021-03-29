210329-N-TP832-1075 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 29, 2021) Builder 1st Class Alton Rollins, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, briefs Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Force Master Chief Jeffery Barnes on a Seabee Technical Trainer module for raised platforms on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 16:13 Photo ID: 6578240 VIRIN: 210329-N-TP832-1075 Resolution: 4358x2901 Size: 1.34 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NECC Force Master Chief Visits NMCB-3 Training Sites [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.