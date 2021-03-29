Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NECC Force Master Chief Visits NMCB-3 Training Sites

    NECC Force Master Chief Visits NMCB-3 Training Sites

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210329-N-TP832-1177 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 29, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. John Parizek, U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s operations officer, briefs Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Force Master Chief Jeffery Barnes on the battalion’s ongoing training methods for future Indo-Pacific missions on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    VIRIN: 210329-N-TP832-1177
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NECC Force Master Chief Visits NMCB-3 Training Sites, by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

