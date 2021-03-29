NECC Force Master Chief Visits NMCB-3 Training Sites

210329-N-TP832-1142 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 29, 2021) Equipment Operator 1st Class Daniel Lemus, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, briefs Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Force Master Chief Jeffery Barnes on the battalion’s port damage repair training on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

