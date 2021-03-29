Maj. (Dr.) Derek Smith, 59th Medical Wing medical director of immunizations, poses for a photo for National Doctors' Day at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. National Doctors' Day, observed annually on March 30, honors physicians for their dedication and contributions to society and the community. 59 MDW doctors and their teams provide health care services to more than 240,000 beneficiaries in the San Antonio metropolitan area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 15:59 Photo ID: 6578211 VIRIN: 210329-F-QW125-005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.25 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Doctors' Day [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.