Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Doctors' Day [Image 2 of 3]

    National Doctors' Day

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    59th Medical Wing doctors, Maj. Derek Smith (left), Lt. Col. Karla Adams (center), and Lt. Col. Kevin White pose for a photo for National Doctors' Day at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. National Doctors' Day, which has been observed since 1933 but was nationally recognized in 1990, is a day to celebrate the contributions physicians make to people's lives and communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 15:59
    Photo ID: 6578209
    VIRIN: 210329-F-QW125-660
    Resolution: 7796x5198
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Doctors' Day [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Doctors' Day
    National Doctors' Day
    National Doctors' Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    portrait
    physician
    Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
    National Doctors' Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT