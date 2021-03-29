59th Medical Wing doctors, Maj. Derek Smith (left), Lt. Col. Karla Adams (center), and Lt. Col. Kevin White pose for a photo for National Doctors' Day at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. National Doctors' Day, which has been observed since 1933 but was nationally recognized in 1990, is a day to celebrate the contributions physicians make to people's lives and communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

