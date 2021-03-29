Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Doctors' Day [Image 1 of 3]

    National Doctors' Day

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Kevin White, 59th Medical Wing COVID-19 vaccine coordinator and an allergist and clinical immunologist, poses for a photo for National Doctors' Day at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. National Doctors' Day, observed annually on March 30, honors the professionals for their dedication and contributions to society and the community. 59 MDW doctors and their teams provide health care services to more than 240,000 beneficiaries in the San Antonio metropolitan area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 15:59
    Photo ID: 6578202
    VIRIN: 210329-F-QW125-492
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Doctors' Day [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Doctors' Day
    National Doctors' Day
    National Doctors' Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    portrait
    physician
    Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
    National Doctors' Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT