John "Doc" Lavan fielding for the St. Louis Browns in 1915. Lavan has the unique distinction of being a Navy physician and professional ballplayer. Courtesy of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6578210
|VIRIN:
|210331-N-N1526-002
|Resolution:
|2158x1722
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Revisiting Navy Medicine’s Field of Dreams: A Look Back at Navy Medicine’s Curious Baseball Heritage [Image 5 of 5], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Revisiting Navy Medicine’s Field of Dreams: A Look Back at Navy Medicine’s Curious Baseball Heritage
LEAVE A COMMENT