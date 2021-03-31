U.S. Naval Academy Officers baseball team, 1895-96 with Dr. Charles Francis (seated, second row, on right side). Courtesy of Navy History and Heritage Command
Revisiting Navy Medicine's Field of Dreams: A Look Back at Navy Medicine's Curious Baseball Heritage
