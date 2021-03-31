Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 16:09 Photo ID: 6578227 VIRIN: 210331-N-N1526-005 Resolution: 2814x2171 Size: 941.55 KB Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Revisiting Navy Medicine’s Field of Dreams: A Look Back at Navy Medicine’s Curious Baseball Heritage [Image 5 of 5], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.