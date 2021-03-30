Chris Magnus, chief of the Tucson Police Department, poses for a photo with Airmen from the 68th Rescue Squadron during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 30, 2021. Magnus toured Davis-Monthan with U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Borders, 355th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cedric Foster, 355th MSG superintendent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 15:49 Photo ID: 6578199 VIRIN: 210330-F-CJ465-1087 Resolution: 5863x3298 Size: 13.07 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th MSG immersion with TPD [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.