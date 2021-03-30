Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th MSG immersion with TPD [Image 4 of 7]

    355th MSG immersion with TPD

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Chris Magnus, chief of the Tucson Police Department, interacts with an Airman during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 30, 2021. Magnus toured the 68th Rescue Squadron, 354th Fighter Squadron, 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, as well as other units around Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th MSG immersion with TPD [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

