Chris Magnus, chief of the Tucson Police Department, interacts with an Airman during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 30, 2021. Magnus toured the 68th Rescue Squadron, 354th Fighter Squadron, 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, as well as other units around Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|03.30.2021
|03.31.2021 15:49
|6578198
|210330-F-CJ465-1052
|6322x4214
|13.27 MB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|1
|0
This work, 355th MSG immersion with TPD [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
