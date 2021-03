Airman 1st Class Clayton James, 305th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshalls a KC-10 Extender at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N. J., March 31, 2021. The 305th MXS hosted a 2-day generation exercise to assess Airmen’s ability to quickly and effectively perform aircraft maintenance and launch aircraft. The maintainers launched 10 aircraft during the 48-hour simulated operation and performed more than 6 hours of maintenance on each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 14:59 Photo ID: 6578001 VIRIN: 210322-F-HS026-1040 Resolution: 4496x2997 Size: 1.05 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talking about your generation: 305th AMW hosts generation exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.