Senior Airman Weston Quinn, 305th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, performs a borescope inspection on a KC-10 Extender compressor section at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N. J., March 30, 2021. The 305th MXS hosted a 2-day generation exercise to assess Airmen’s ability to quickly and effectively perform aircraft maintenance and launch aircraft. The maintainers launched 10 aircraft during the 48-hour simulated operation and performed more than 6 hours of maintenance on each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:59
|Photo ID:
|6577996
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-HS026-1011
|Resolution:
|4616x3077
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Talking about your generation: 305th AMW hosts generation exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
