Talking about your generation: 305th AMW hosts generation exercise

Senior Airman Weston Quinn, 305th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, performs a borescope inspection on a KC-10 Extender compressor section at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N. J., March 30, 2021. The 305th MXS hosted a 2-day generation exercise to assess Airmen’s ability to quickly and effectively perform aircraft maintenance and launch aircraft. The maintainers launched 10 aircraft during the 48-hour simulated operation and performed more than 6 hours of maintenance on each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

