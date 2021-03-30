Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking about your generation: 305th AMW hosts generation exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Talking about your generation: 305th AMW hosts generation exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Richard Miji, 305th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, turns the compressor section of a KC-10 Extender at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N. J., March 30, 2021. The 305th MXS hosted a 2-day generation exercise to assess Airmen’s ability to quickly and effectively perform aircraft maintenance and launch aircraft. The maintainers launched 10 aircraft during the 48-hour simulated operation and performed more than 6 hours of maintenance on each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 14:59
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
