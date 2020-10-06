Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Junior Enlisted Association Dad Joke Competition Champion Plaque [Image 2 of 3]

    2020 Junior Enlisted Association Dad Joke Competition Champion Plaque

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carter Denton 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 10, 2020) U.S. Navy graphic created using Adobe Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop for the “Dad Joke Competition” event sponsored by the Junior Enlisted Association. Background farm elements and farmer added to support graphic text; “Parental Advisory” color theme used for bottom text to support Dad Joke theme. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Junior Enlisted Association Dad Joke Competition Champion Plaque [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2020 Junior Enlisted Association Dad Joke Competition Champion Plaque
    joke
    competition
    award

