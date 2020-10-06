PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 10, 2020) U.S. Navy graphic created using Adobe Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop for the “Dad Joke Competition” event sponsored by the Junior Enlisted Association. Background farm elements and farmer added to support graphic text; “Parental Advisory” color theme used for bottom text to support Dad Joke theme. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6577972
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-EX228-0001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2020 Junior Enlisted Association Dad Joke Competition Champion Plaque [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT