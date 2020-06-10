Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepared Not Panicked: Shopping Smart for an Emergency [Image 1 of 3]

    Prepared Not Panicked: Shopping Smart for an Emergency

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carter Denton 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (October 6, 2020) U.S. Navy graphic created using Adobe Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop for distribution on social media outlining smart shopping habits in preparation for Hurricane Sally. Flier organized as a shopping list to support the shopping subject of the graphic. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 14:50
    Photo ID: 6577971
    VIRIN: 201006-N-EX228-0001
    Resolution: 5007x2618
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepared Not Panicked: Shopping Smart for an Emergency [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane
    shopping
    preparedness

