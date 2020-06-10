PENSACOLA, Fla. (October 6, 2020) U.S. Navy graphic created using Adobe Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop for distribution on social media outlining smart shopping habits in preparation for Hurricane Sally. Flier organized as a shopping list to support the shopping subject of the graphic. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6577971
|VIRIN:
|201006-N-EX228-0001
|Resolution:
|5007x2618
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prepared Not Panicked: Shopping Smart for an Emergency [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT