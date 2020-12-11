Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Perioperative Nurses Week: Ms. Cheryl Costa [Image 3 of 3]

    Perioperative Nurses Week: Ms. Cheryl Costa

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carter Denton 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (November 12, 2020) U.S. Navy graphic created using Adobe Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop for the “Perioperative Nurses Week” Naval Hospital Pensacola social media campaign. Surgical light clean-selected from a .jpg image and inserted for effect to support the surgical theme; color theme chosen to mirror command crest colors. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 14:50
    Photo ID: 6577973
    VIRIN: 201112-N-EX228-0001
    Resolution: 5100x6600
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perioperative Nurses Week: Ms. Cheryl Costa [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prepared Not Panicked: Shopping Smart for an Emergency
    2020 Junior Enlisted Association Dad Joke Competition Champion Plaque
    Perioperative Nurses Week: Ms. Cheryl Costa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nurse
    perioperative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT