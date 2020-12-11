PENSACOLA, Fla. (November 12, 2020) U.S. Navy graphic created using Adobe Illustrator, Indesign and Photoshop for the “Perioperative Nurses Week” Naval Hospital Pensacola social media campaign. Surgical light clean-selected from a .jpg image and inserted for effect to support the surgical theme; color theme chosen to mirror command crest colors. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6577973
|VIRIN:
|201112-N-EX228-0001
|Resolution:
|5100x6600
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Perioperative Nurses Week: Ms. Cheryl Costa [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
