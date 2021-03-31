A flight of Women’s Army Corps member pose for a photo in 1976. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6577721
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-JN771-828
|Resolution:
|1299x886
|Size:
|540.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree
LEAVE A COMMENT