Marian Loreta Porter, former Women in the Air Force member and former Women’s Army Corps member poses for an official photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. Porter served in the WAF for four years and in the WAC for two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 13:00 Photo ID: 6577718 VIRIN: 210223-F-JN771-1002 Resolution: 2098x2937 Size: 1.41 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC Honoree [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.