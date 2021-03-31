Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree [Image 2 of 5]

    Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Marian Loreta Porter, former Women in the Air Force member. Porter served in the WAF as a medical supply technician. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6577719
    VIRIN: 210331-F-JN771-644
    Resolution: 1079x1528
    Size: 495.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC Honoree
    Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree
    Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree
    Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree
    Women’s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women&rsquo;s History Month: Team Seymour pays tribute to local WAF, WAC honoree

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    4th Fighter Wing

    Women’s History Month

    Seymour Johnson AFB

    WAF

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Women’s History Month
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    WAC
    WAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT