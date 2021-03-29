Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans [Image 3 of 3]

    Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Louise Brown, 59th Medical Wing director of protocol, poses for a photo on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, 2021 at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. In 1967, Brown volunteered to go to Vietnam as a member of the American Red Cross. There, she provided aid to U.S. servicemembers and Vietnamese refugees for a year. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is intended to honor the men and women who served in the conflict but did not recieve a proper welcome home when they returned to the U.S. due to the unpopularity of the war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6577614
    VIRIN: 210329-F-QW125-030
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.44 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: EAST LANSING, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans
    Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans
    Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    portrait
    59th Medical Wing
    Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day
    director of protocol
    Louise Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT