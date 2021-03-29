Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans

Louise Brown, 59th Medical Wing director of protocol, poses for a photo on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, 2021 at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. In 1967, Brown volunteered to go to Vietnam as a member of the American Red Cross. There, she provided aid to U.S. servicemembers and Vietnamese refugees for a year. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is intended to honor the men and women who served in the conflict but did not recieve a proper welcome home when they returned to the U.S. due to the unpopularity of the war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

