    Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans [Image 1 of 3]

    Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Bernabe Alvarez, 59th Medical Logistics and Readiness Squadron housekeeping team, poses for a photo on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, 2021 at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Alvarez, a San Antonio native and member of the WHASC team since 1995, served during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Army. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29, the day that the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 11:45
    Photo ID: 6577566
    VIRIN: 210329-F-QW125-010
    Resolution: 7276x4851
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    portrait
    59th Medical Wing
    Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

