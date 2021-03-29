Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans

Bernabe Alvarez, 59th Medical Logistics and Readiness Squadron housekeeping team, poses for a photo on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, 2021 at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Alvarez, a San Antonio native and member of the WHASC team since 1995, served during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Army. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29, the day that the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

