Bernabe Alvarez, 59th Medical Logistics and Readiness Squadron housekeeping team, poses for a photo on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, 2021 at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Alvarez, a San Antonio native and member of the WHASC team since 1995, served during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Army. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed on March 29, the day that the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6577566
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-QW125-010
|Resolution:
|7276x4851
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT