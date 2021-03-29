Honoring WHASC's Vietnam War Veterans

Albert Saenz, 502nd Installation Support Group boiler maintenance mechanic, poses for a photo on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, 2021 at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Saenz served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a boiler operator. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law in 2017 and is intended to honor the more than 9 million service members who served during the time period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson).

