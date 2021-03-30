Operation Capitol Response

U.S. Army Spc. Jordan Napper, center, of Detachment 1, 2113th Transportation Company, and the command staff of Task Force Legion, pose for a photograph after her promotion ceremony near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 30, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021