Operation Capitol Response

U.S. Army Maj. David Howe, right, of the Small Arms Readiness Training Section (SARTS) Garrison Training Center Kentucky National Guard, watches as Sgt. 1st Class Nikko Moreno, left, of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 206th Engineer Battalion, Kentucky National Guard, places a cover with new rank onto the head of Spc. Jordan Napper, center, of Detachment 1, 2113th Transportation Company, Kentucky National Guard, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 30, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021
Location: DC, US