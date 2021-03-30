Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Capitol Response [Image 2 of 4]

    Operation Capitol Response

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. David Howe, right, of the Small Arms Readiness Training Section (SARTS), Garrison Training Center, Kentucky National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Nikko Moreno, left, of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 206th Engineer Battalion, Kentucky National Guard, both promote Spc. Jordan Napper of Detachment 1, 2113th Transportation Company, Kentucky National Guard, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 30, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Capitol Response [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

