V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland

Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski (left), V Corps commanding general, discusses operational status updates on projects with Army Col. Ricardo Roig (right), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, during a construction tour on Mar. 28, 2021. These projects will improve infrastructure and interoperability of U.S. forces with Polish and NATO partners. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, is deployed to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and Base Operations Support at Forward Operating Sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

