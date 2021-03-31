V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland

Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski (second from the left), V Corps commanding general, meets with command staff from the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG), 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade to discuss current projects that will improve quality of life and increase capacity at Forward Operating Sites throughout Poland during a command visit at Powidz, Poland, on Mar. 28. 2021. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, is deployed to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and Base Operations Support at Forward Operating Sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

