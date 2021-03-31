Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland [Image 3 of 6]

    V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    03.31.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski (left), V Corps commanding general, and Army Col. Ricardo Roig (right), 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) commander, discuss projects that will improve quality of life and increase capacity at Forward Operating Sites throughout Poland during a command visit at Powidz, Poland, on Mar. 28, 2021. The 50th RSG, a Florida Guard unit based in Homestead, Florida, is deployed to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and Base Operations Support at Forward Operating Sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 06:52
    Photo ID: 6577274
    VIRIN: 210331-Z-DC208-002
    Resolution: 1600x1131
    Size: 245.37 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland
    V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland
    V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland
    V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland
    V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland
    V Corps commanding general visits 50th Regional Support Group to highlight partnership and operational projects in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    infrastructure
    Florida Army National Guard
    V Corps
    50th Regional Support Group
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT