    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Women of Reagan Panel [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Women of Reagan Panel

    JAPAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210331-N-JX361-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 31, 2021) Members of the “Women of Reagan” panel discussion cut a cake after the event on the forward mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The panel served as a culminating event for Women’s History Month, and provided a platform for senior women leaders assigned to Ronald Reagan to share highlights of their military careers with Sailors. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

