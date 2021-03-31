USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Women of Reagan Panel

210331-N-JX361-1018 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 31, 2021) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), delivers opening remarks at the first “Women of Reagan” panel discussion on the ship’s forward mess decks. The panel served as a culminating event for Women’s History Month, and provided a platform for senior women leaders assigned to Ronald Reagan to share highlights of their military careers with Sailors. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian Grady)

