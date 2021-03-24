Air Force EOD technicians train at JBER

Airman 1st Class Christopher Hoff, 673d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, operates a Micro Tactical Ground Robot while assessing a simulated suspicious package during a readiness training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2021. The EOD Airmen continually train to locate, identify, neutralize and dispose of hazardous explosives and other life-threatening materials or devices. Hoff is from Cozad, Neb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

