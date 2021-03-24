U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Thomas, 673d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, makes his way towards a simulated suspicious package during a readiness training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2021. The EOD Airmen continually train to locate, identify, neutralize and dispose of hazardous explosives and other life-threatening materials or devices. Thomas is from Fruita, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 23:56
|Photo ID:
|6577125
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-HY271-0130
|Resolution:
|4639x6960
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FRUITA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force EOD technicians train at JBER [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
