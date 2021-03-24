Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force EOD technicians train at JBER [Image 8 of 11]

    Air Force EOD technicians train at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Leyden, left, and Airman 1st Class Christopher Hoff, right, assist Staff Sgt. Andrew Thomas don a bomb suit while responding to a simulated suspicious package during a readiness training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2021. Leyden, Thomas, and Hoff are Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron. The EOD Airmen continually train to locate, identify, neutralize and dispose of hazardous explosives and other life-threatening materials or devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 23:56
    Photo ID: 6577124
    VIRIN: 210324-F-HY271-0049
    Resolution: 3871x2576
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force EOD technicians train at JBER [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    explosive ordnance disposal
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN

