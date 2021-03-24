Air Force EOD technicians train at JBER

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Leyden, left, and Airman 1st Class Christopher Hoff, right, assist Staff Sgt. Andrew Thomas don a bomb suit while responding to a simulated suspicious package during a readiness training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2021. Leyden, Thomas, and Hoff are Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron. The EOD Airmen continually train to locate, identify, neutralize and dispose of hazardous explosives and other life-threatening materials or devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

