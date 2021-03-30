Mike Company Receiving

Rct. Tyree J. Hamilton with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, makes his phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 30, 2021. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. Rct. Hamilton is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, he was recruited out of RS Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

